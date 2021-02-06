Kats get revenge with 72-58 win over Nicholls

HUNTSVILLE – The Sam Houston Bearkats evened the score with the Nicholls Colonels on Saturday afternoon, picking up a 72-58 win at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum, avenging a loss earlier in the season in Thibodaux.

Amber Leggett and Faith Cook put up matching 20-point outings, with the bulk of Cook’s output coming in the first three quarters before Leggett carried the load with a dozen points in the final 10 minutes.

The Kats (9-5, 5-3 SLC) hit just 3-for-15 from the 3-point arc and had 24 turnovers, but forced 32 Colonel (6-10, 5-4 SLC) miscues and finished with a +8 margin on the glass. Sam Houston held Nicholls to just 18 points in the first half and led by as much as 20 in the fourth quarter.

Leggett added six rebounds and a pair of steals to her ledge, while Madelyn Batista led the Kats with eight of the team’s 40 rebounds. Courtney Cleveland also added nine points and seven boards, while Kaylee Jefferson picked up six rebounds to go with five points.

For Nicholls, Anna McKendree led all players with 21 points off the bench, including five steals.

The Kats had the Colonels doubled up with a 36-18 lead at the half, but Nicholls cut into that significantly on the strength of an 11-2 run that cut the lead to 46-38 with just 2:25 to play in the third period.

But the Kats finished the period strong with the final five points, including back-to-back buckets from Jolicia Williams before opening the fourth quarter with the first eight points to quickly push the lead back to 18 and essentially out of reach.

Sam Houston will next go on the road to try to avenge another loss from early in the league slate when they go to Hammon, La., for a meeting with Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday. Tipoff time is set for 7:00 p.m. from the University Center and will be aired on ESPN+.