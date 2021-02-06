Advertisement

Local black-owned businesses host marketplace event and black history program in College Station

The event’s mission was to promote minority businesses and services and celebrate Black History Month.
Tru Sparkle Inceptions vendor table at the Culturally Rooted Marketplace
Tru Sparkle Inceptions vendor table at the Culturally Rooted Marketplace
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Culturally Rooted Enterprise brought black-owned businesses together from across the Brazos Valley Saturday for what they call a “Ujamma Marketplace.” At the marketplace, people had the opportunity to shop from various vendors and attend a Black History program.

Event organizers said the purpose of the event was to bring more awareness to minority-owned businesses by having them all in the same location.

The event was organized by Culturally Rooted Enterprise, an organization created due to the lack of black-owned businesses in the Bryan-College Station area.

The Millennial Archivist booth by Schuyler Carter, A Ph.D student at Texas A&M University.
The Millennial Archivist booth by Schuyler Carter, A Ph.D student at Texas A&M University.

Donna Druery, one of the event organizers, said this was an opportunity for businesses to showcase their goods and services to the community.

“I think it’s extra important for a couple of reasons,’” said Druery. “One of the reasons is with the COVID-19 and all the things going on and taking a hit to the economy it’s an opportunity for the vendors and individuals to come out to support them and then for us to see what all we have to offer in the community.”

Saturday’s event featured vendors that specialized in custom jewelry and clothing, candle making, as well as booths that showcased black history and art. Health and wellness service providers were also present at the marketplace. Customers also had the opportunity to visit a few restaurants to grab a bite to eat while they shopped and participate in raffles, too.

The day’s main event was a Black History program, which included poems, spoken word, musicians, and motivational speakers. There was also a moment of silence in honor of Patrick Warren Sr., a man shot and killed by a Killeen Police Officer back in January.

Culturally Rooted Enterprise plans on hosting more events in the future. To find out more about the businesses represented in Saturday’s event, click here.

The group says their ultimate goal is to have a black-owned supermarket in the Bryan-College Station area in the future.

