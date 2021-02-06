Local Facebook group host food drive in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Members of the Facebook group called Brazos Valley Blessings collected food, cleaning supplies, baby items, and more on Saturday for those in need.

One of the group founders, Amber Robertson, says she wanted to do her part to address the foot shortage in the Brazos Valley. She says she and her family know the struggle of having to figure out where their next meal would come from.

“I know that I went to food banks when I was young, and I was starting out as a mom”, said Robertson. “My husband and I didn’t have everything, and so we want to continue to promote that help that we had and grow upon it, and if all of us in the Brazos Valley continue to give back, our community will flourish.”

TODAY'S THE DAY!!!!!!! Posted by Amber Sharbree on Saturday, February 6, 2021

The Brazos Valley Blessing Facebook group started as the Brazos Valley Merry Blessing Facebook group, whose initial purpose was to collect monetary donations, toys, and clothes and deliver them to others in the community during the holiday season. The group has since blossomed and currently has over 800 members who post and donate items daily. After starting the group, Robertson quickly learned that food was the greatest need here in the Brazos Valley.

“There is a food shortage as far as the ability to purchase items”, said Robertson. “We never want to see our neighbor go hungry. We don’t know what anybody is going through unless we do an event like this.”

Robertson says with the pandemic going on and people losing their jobs or having their hours reduced, the need is even greater now more than ever, and the time for action is now.

“We wanted to give back and show our community that we do care,” said Robertson.

HAPPENING NOW: Food Drive hosted by the Brazos Valley Blessings Facebook group. The group is collecting food, personal... Posted by Donnie Tuggle KBTX on Saturday, February 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.