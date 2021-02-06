Advertisement

Longtime Bryan assistant and former A&M quarterback David Beal passes away

Bryan Offensive Coordinator David Beal coaches the Vikings during a home win over Shoemaker on...
Bryan Offensive Coordinator David Beal coaches the Vikings during a home win over Shoemaker on September 25th, 2009.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Bryan High School offensive coordinator David Beal passed away on Friday.

Beal served as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator from 2003-2013. He was also a head football coach at Brenham, Spring Westfield, and Temple, and an assistant athletic director at Lubbock ISD. The longtime Viking also played quarterback at Texas A&M (1977-1980), where he won the Aggie Heart Award.

Beal had moved back to Arkansas to be closer to family, where he was living at the time he passed. Beal was only 62 years old. Obituary and memorial information can be found here.

