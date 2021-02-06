Longtime Bryan assistant and former A&M quarterback David Beal passes away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Bryan High School offensive coordinator David Beal passed away on Friday.

Beal served as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator from 2003-2013. He was also a head football coach at Brenham, Spring Westfield, and Temple, and an assistant athletic director at Lubbock ISD. The longtime Viking also played quarterback at Texas A&M (1977-1980), where he won the Aggie Heart Award.

From the Viking Football Staff & Family we would like to send our condolences and prayers to the family of David Beal. Coach Beal was a tremendous man & coach who poured his life into so many kids throughout the years and left a lasting legacy to so many people. R.I.P. @LaneBuban — Bryan Viking Football (@BHSVikingFootba) February 6, 2021

Beal had moved back to Arkansas to be closer to family, where he was living at the time he passed. Beal was only 62 years old. Obituary and memorial information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.