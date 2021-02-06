Message from Brazos County vaccine team featured in KBTX Super Bowl LV commercial

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before The Weeknd takes the stage during the Super Bowl LV halftime show on KBTX, you’ll see a special message from Brazos Valley first responders who are focused on ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brazos County officials say they’re working hard to make sure every person eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination gets one as soon as possible. They’ve been challenged by low vaccine rations from the state and the technical hurdle of registering more than 130,000 people to get vaccinated, but capped off a successful first week of operations at the Brazos Center vaccination hub by distributing nearly 5,000 doses.

Commercial time during the Super Bowl is valued at a premium by advertisers as the event is usually the most watched television event of the year. Local stations get very few opportunities to share a message during the broadcast. As the team works to register every eligible person in the Brazos Valley, KBTX donated commercial time at the start of halftime to help raise awareness about the registration process.

If you are eligible to receive the vaccine under the state’s 1A or 1B categories, you can register for the Brazos Center hub with St. Joseph Heath.

There are several other vaccine providers in Brazos County, but because supplies are limited many have closed their waitlists and vaccines may not be available.

Washington County also has a regional vaccine hub at the Washington County Expo Center. A waitlist is available for those in Phase 1A and 1B, click here to sign up. In order to get a vaccine at the Washington County hub, you must have a confirmed appointment. Walk-up vaccines are not available. Online registration automatically closes each week when the maximum number of people have pre-registered.

For the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Brazos Valley, check KBTX’s COVID-19 resource page.

