More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard

By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MARENGO, Iowa (KEYC) — An Iowa group said it rescued more than 40 dogs on a rural property during heavy snow this week.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa County on Thursday, where they found dogs confined to pens in two dilapidated buildings and a camper.

The dogs were wet and cold, and are in need of various degrees for medical care, WHO-TV reported.

One of the group’s vehicles slid off the road on the way to the rescue and another had to be dug out of the snow. The rescue, which was expected to take 1.5 hours, lasted four hours, ARL said.

The rescuers said the dogs will need to be helped with a fear of humans, caused by their lives being spent in cages. It did not release any information about possible adoptions.

No information about the property or property owner was released.

