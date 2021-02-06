No. 7 Texas A&M Squares off Against No. 16 Arkansas in SEC Rematch

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 7 Texas A&M women’s basketball returns to the hardwood on Sunday, Feb. 7 as the Aggies welcome the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks to Reed Arena at 2 p.m.

Fans in the Brazos Valley are invited to tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on 97.3 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call. Sunday afternoon’s matchup is slated to be nationally televised on SEC Network, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live simulcast from around the world on the ESPN app.

In a close defensive battle on Thursday night, the Maroon & White came away with a 54-41 victory against LSU, avenging their lone loss of the season. Kayla Wells led all players with a 14-point outing on 50% shooting while Aaliyah Wilson dropped 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. N’dea Jones led all players in rebounding with nine while Jordan Nixon led the Aggie offense with five assists.

Texas A&M (17-1, 8-1 SEC) has held its opponent to under 50 points in back-to-back games for the first time since December of last season, where the Aggies held Houston and Georgia Tech to 43 and 48 points, respectively. A&M dominated the game in the fast break, winning the transition scoring battle by an 11-0 margin and held its opponent scoreless on the break for the fourth time this year. The team’s defense allowed LSU to score a season-low 41 points on a dismal 32% shooting clip from the field.

Since the last meeting between Texas A&M and Arkansas earlier this year, the Razorbacks have improved to 14-6 overall with a 4-5 record against Southeastern Conference opponents. Arkansas is currently ranked No. 16 in the nation following a 90-87 win over the then-No. 3 UConn Huskies aided by a 37-point outburst from senior guard Chelsea Dungee. The Sapulpa, Oklahoma, native leads the team in scoring with 22.4 points per game.

This will be the 37th all-time meeting between the Aggies and Razorbacks. Arkansas currently leads the series 23-13, but A&M holds a 10-3 advantage since joining the SEC. In the waning moments of the game earlier this season, Jordan Nixon hit a running bank shot with 0.4 seconds remaining to give the Aggies a 74-73 win in Fayetteville. Former Razorback and senior Aggie guard Aaliyah Wilson dropped a career-high 27 points and won SEC Player of the Week honors for her performance.

Tickets to the game are available for purchase online by clicking here, as well as the Reed Arena ticket office beginning one hour prior to tip.

