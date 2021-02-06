No. 9 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Challenges No. 4 Baylor for ITA Indoor Spot

DALLAS – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s tennis is set to take on No. 4 Baylor in the finals of the ITA Kick Off Weekend at the SMU Tennis Complex Sunday at 3 p.m. (CT). The match was relocated from Ann Arbor, Mich. after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services mandated a pause for all athletic activities last month. Sunday’s winner will continue on to the ITA Indoor Team Championships next weekend at the University of Illinois.

“What a great opportunity early in the season for our team to play Baylor this weekend with a ticket to the ITA Indoors on the line,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Baylor’s team is loaded with talent and I know our guys are excited to compete. This should be a very hard fought match that will come down to who executes best on the big points and who wants it more.”

A&M advanced to the second match of the ITA Kick Off Weekend with a 4-0 triumph over No. 21 Pepperdine on Jan. 23 at the Michigan Varsity Tennis Center. After claiming the doubles point, the Aggies promptly claimed singles wins from No. 13 Hady Habib, No. 116 Noah Schachter and No. 33 Carlos Aguilar to earn the team win.

Baylor defeated host-Michigan, 4-0, last month to advance to Sunday’s match.

The Aggies entered the spring season with five student-athletes ranked in the singles poll and a single ranked doubles team. No. 4 Valentin Vacherot leads the charge for the Maroon & White with No. 13 Habib, No. 33 Aguilar, No. 110 Barnaby Smith and No. 116 Schachter rounding out the ranked Aggies. Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson open the season at No. 48 in the doubles rankings, Thomson is in his first season in Aggieland after graduating from Texas Tech last season.

The Maroon & White opened the dual season with a hard-fought 4-3 win at No. 17 Ole Miss last month. Aguilar and Thomson picked up their highest ranked win as a duo, topping No. 7 Tim Sandkaulen and Finn Reynolds to clinch the first point of the match. After earning the doubles point, A&M claimed wins by Vacherot, Habib and Smith to secure the indoor victory.

