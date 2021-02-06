Super Bowl Sunday plans sit in fantastic shape ahead of a bigger chill potential next week

After starting the day off with the cloud cover and temperatures in the mid 40s, a quick front moving through the Brazos Valley has been clearing us out from west to east and bringing back the sunshine for the rest of the afternoon! Because of the return of that sunshine, we’ve warmed up quickly with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday afternoon. As drier air works back in through the evening, mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 30s by early Sunday morning. You’ll want to bundle up as you’re headed out to Sunday morning plans, but will be able to shed the layers by the afternoon hours as daytime highs head for the mid-to-upper 60s. Plenty of sunshine is left for the back half of the weekend thanks to a quick high pressure system moving in, so Super Bowl Sunday plans look to sit in fantastic shape!

We’ll warm things up Monday as thermometers climb back to the 70s after starting the day off in the 40s. Eyes then turn up north to the Arctic air that will be filtering down through the United States. To put it out up front: there is still quite a bit of uncertainty in how the Brazos Valley will be impacted by this shallow, cold air throughout the upcoming week. Differences in long-range forecast trends are still something to be closely monitored over the next several days, but as of Saturday, the current bet is that we will see a cool-down seeping into the Brazos Valley. While forecasted temperatures will likely change over the coming days (so frequently check back!), better to overprepare than underprepare at this point in time. That being said, the first cold front and push of cooler temperatures looks to arrive Tuesday, with temperatures falling throughout the day. A second front with a bigger dose of Arctic air looks to arrive Thursday, potentially dropping daytime highs into the 30s after starting a few days off at or below freezing later next week.

This isn’t set in stone, so we’ll continue to finetune the forecast and hash out the finer details as additional data filters in. Updates will be waiting for you here and on your KBTX PinPoint Weather App!

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 36. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 66. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 47. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 73. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

