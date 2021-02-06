Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Faces Ranked Test Against No. 20 Baylor

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team faces off with its second ranked opponent of the season on Sunday, as the Aggies (6-1) take on the No. 20 Baylor Bears in a 12 p.m. first serve at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

“Baylor has had one of the best programs in the country under Coach [Joey] Scrivano over the past 20 years or so,” Head Coach Mark Weaver explained. “We have had some great battles over the years. It has been a few years since we have actually played each other, and it will be a great opportunity for our group to play a top-20 team on our home courts.”

In the Aggies most recent match, Texas A&M earned a thrilling 4-3 victory against the TCU Horned Frogs on the road in Fort Worth, Texas. After securing the doubles point, A&M and TCU exchanged blows in the singles competition with the match deadlocked at 3-3 with only one match remaining. At the No. 6 singles line, senior Riley McQuaid overcame a 3-2 deficit in the decisive third set to come back and win 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the last match standing, earning the Aggies sixth win of the season.

No. 64 ranked singles player Tatiana Makarova and Katya Townsend continue to pace the Aggies in singles victories, as each has won 10 matches so far this season. Riley McQuaid has the longest active singles win streak on the team with five consecutive victories while Dorthea Faa-Hviding has won four straight. Jayci Goldsmith maintains a 5-1 dual match singles record which currently leads the team, headlined by a 4-1 clip at the No. 2 singles line. In doubles play, A&M is led by the No. 39 ranked pairing of Makarova and Goldsmith, who are currently 8-2 together this season.

Baylor arrives in Aggieland with a 6-1 overall record, suffering its only loss at the hands of the No. 3 Texas Longhorns during the regional championship match as a part of ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Bears are led by Livia Kraus and Mel Krywoj who each hold an undefeated 5-0 record since the start of dual match play. During tournament action earlier this season, Baylor and Texas A&M battled as a part of the Aggie Halloween Classic, with the Aggies winning 5-of-6 singles matches to go along with two of the three doubles events.

Sunday’s matchup will be the 11th meeting between the Bears and Aggies since Texas A&M transitioned into the Southeastern Conference in the 2012-13 season. The Maroon & White hold a 9-1 advantage over Baylor in that span while maintaining an undefeated 4-0 record in Aggieland. Head Coach Mark Weaver owns a 3-1 lead in matchups with Joey Scrivano.

