Advertisement

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Jimmie Rosier.

Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Jimmie Rosier, a lieutenant with the Bryan Fire Department.

Jimmie is a Navy Veteran and has always been a hero to his family and friends, and is a positive influence and mentor for those starting out in firefighting. In his free time he loves spending time with his family, grilling, hockey and woodwork.

We salute this week’s First Responder Jimmie Rosier.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Datarius McCoy, 28
Aggressive panhandler arrested after running from College Station police
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
St. Joseph announces fewer vaccine doses allocated next week
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
43 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 102 new cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
105 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 44 residents hospitalized

Latest News

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Jimmie Rosier.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Jimmie Rosier.
Applause- January 12, 2021
Applause- January 12, 2021
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Kyle Lukach
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Kyle Lukach of the Bryan Police Department.
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Kyle Lukach
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Kyle Lukach