1,452 active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Super Bowl Sunday, 93 new positive cases confirmed today

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 93 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,452 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 181 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

14,638 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

43 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,355 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 394 active probable cases and there have been 2,961 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 16,271. There have been 168,608 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 87 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 133 percent.

Currently, there are 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 683 staffed hospital beds with 95 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 61 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 85 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 101 1663 1536 26 2755 690 Brazos 1452 16,271 14,638 181 13096 2640 Burleson 575 2097 1494 28 1063 364 Grimes 641 3232 2533 58 1303 399 Houston 91 1481 1355 35 1403 557 Lee 383 1802 1383 36 895 261 Leon 298 1470 1138 34 634 230 Madison 214 1832 1595 23 430 188 Milam 60 1239 1179 33 1604 416 Montgomery 5516 41310 19412 223 25337 2965 Robertson 453 1918 1436 29 877 232 San Jacinto 196 858 638 24 1309 326 Trinity 72 606 514 20 723 245 Walker 333 7866 7330 103 2968 907 Waller 235 3158 2889 34 1919 467 Washington 939 3465 2447 79 3218 636

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 62 new cases and 595 active cases on Feb. 4.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 4, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 340,426 active cases and 2,080,185 recoveries. There have been 2,476,783 total cases reported and 20,953,539 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 38,476 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 2,330,010 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 733,287 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 4,029,200 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 326,248 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 6 at 12:35 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.