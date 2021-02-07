Advertisement

Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. dies at 67

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1978, file photo, Leon Spinks celebrates as his entourage holds him...
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1978, file photo, Leon Spinks celebrates as his entourage holds him aloft after his 15-round split decision victory over world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali in Las Vegas. Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. died Friday night, Feb. 5, 2021, after battling prostate and other cancers. He was 67.(AP Photo/FIle)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. has died after battling prostate and other cancers. He was 67.

Spinks died Friday night, according to a release from a public relations firm. His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and a few close friends and other family members were by his side when he passed away.

Spinks won gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. But he rose in prominence when he beat Muhammad Ali for the heavyweight title in 1978.

Spinks had only seven professional fights under his belt when he got into the ring with Ali. The St. Louis native also was outweighed by Ali by more than 25 pounds.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Datarius McCoy, 28
Aggressive panhandler arrested after running from College Station police
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
St. Joseph announces fewer vaccine doses allocated next week
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
43 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 102 new cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
105 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 44 residents hospitalized

Latest News

Correct Saturday Evening Weather Update 2/6
Correct Saturday Evening Weather Update 2/6
Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food...
Ready-to-eat dips, salads recalled just before Super Bowl
The new Apple AirPods are shown during an event to announce new Apple products on Wednesday,...
Music to my fears: Man swallows earbud while sleeping
Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Incident Commander Tradd Mills stands in the KBTX...
Message from Brazos County vaccine team featured in KBTX Super Bowl LV commercial