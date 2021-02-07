Local businesses prepare for Super Bowl LV

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -All across the Brazos Valley, local businesses are getting ready for the Super Bowl, especially bars and restaurants.

Saturday, establishments were fine-tuning their health and safety protocols in advance of the big game. Contactless ordering, face coverings, spaced out tables, and outdoor seating are just a few of the adjustments to accommodate customers.

“We’re doing our best to adhere to all of the guidelines set out by the CDC,” says Chris Kelby, General Manager of Mo’s Irish Pub in College Station. He says the changes that the business has made have been drastic but necessary.

“We’ve made sure our tables are spread out, making sure that we’re encouraging guests to wear a facemask when they’re going to the restroom,” says Kelby. “We had to adapt, and now it’s second nature.”

Just down the road at The Tapp Bar & Grill in College Station, Manager Miller Riemenschneider, says they’re making adjustments as well. He says Super Bowl Sunday is only one of three Sundays that the bar and grill are open. Riemenschneider says they’re taking the health and wellness of the customers and staff seriously as well.

“We got stickers all around the floor that says wear your mask, try and stay six feet away,” said Riemenschneider. “We’ve got a new table set up in here, taken out half our furniture to make sure people are spaced out.”

Riemenschneider says that if you feel that you won’t be comfortable in bars and restaurants, you should probably stay at home but says if you decide to come out, they’re working hard to keep customers safe.

“We can get you in here, get you somewhere you feel comfortable,” says Riemenschneider. “We want to put you in a situation that is beneficial for you and your health.

Kelby says even though things might look and feel different, you can still enjoy the game responsibly and still have a good time.

“We’ve got something like fifty TVs, you can see the game from everywhere, and we’ll have the sound on”, says Kelby.

Both businesses say they’re unique because they both have outdoor dining options that you can still watch and enjoy the game.

As of Friday, COVID-19 patients made up fewer than 15% of hospitalizations in Region N for seven consecutive days, which means business capacity can return to 75% in Brazos and surrounding counties.

Gathering virtually or with the people you live with is the safest way to celebrate the #SuperBowl this year. If you watch with people who don’t live with you, outdoors is safer than indoors. More on safer ways to enjoy the game: https://t.co/FC2Js5OWvV. pic.twitter.com/YSSheTVmwR — CDC (@CDCgov) February 4, 2021

The Center for Disease Control says the safest way to celebrate events is at home with the people who live with you but suggests if you do attend gatherings, you should wear a mask and practice social distancing along with proper handwashing.

