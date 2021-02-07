Memorial Rodeo honors a Somerville man’s legacy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Seth Broesche Memorial Rodeo is a two-day weekend event honoring the legacy of Somerville man, Seth Broesche, who passed away in 2016. In addition to several rodeo events throughout the two days, proceeds from the event will go towards scholarships for students in the Brazos Valley.

Seth Broesche of Somerville passed away March 5th, 2016 in a car accident, but now almost five years later his cowboy legacy is honored in two arenas at The Brazos County Expo Complex during the Seth Broesche Memorial Rodeo.

The proceeds of the rodeo go towards scholarships for students involved in Texas High School Rodeo Association Region IX. Click here to learn more about the scholarship.

Joe Beaver, 8x PRCA World Champion Cowboy, who has been part of the memorial rodeo since its start is pleased with this year’s response.

“I’ve been a part of it since it started,” said Beaver. “I’ve known Seth since he was born. LB and Sunny have been around my whole life, and I think what a better way to honor a good kid than having a great event in a great town.”

Beaver said if Broesche, whom he described as very humble, was able to see this event today he would be very proud.

“You wouldn’t be able to corner him up to say anything about it,” said Beaver. “I think he would be very pleased at the turnout in what’s going on in his honor.”

Saturday and Sunday are two action-packed days of fun, excitement, and fast-moving cowboys and cowgirls.

Saturday’s events included calf roping, match roping, world champion breakaway roping, mutton bustin, and ranch rodeo. The night will be concluded with an outdoor dance and live auction.

On Sunday in the south arena team roping and all-girl roping will get underway at 10 a.m. with around 500 competitors expected to compete.

