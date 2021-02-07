Monitoring an Arctic chill potential next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a cold front slipped through the Brazos Valley Saturday afternoon, Super Bowl Sunday plans look to sit in great shape as daytime highs head for the mid-to-upper 60s after starting the day off in the mid 30s. As high pressure moves in for the back half of the weekend, plenty of sunshine is in store Sunday before a bit more cloud cover works back in Monday and the 70s return. Don’t get used to it just yet -- a bigger, potent chill still has the potential to blow in next week.

The finer details will need to be hashed out over the coming days, but the potential to see Arctic air filter into the Brazos Valley later next week is there. (KBTX)

As Arctic air filters down through the United States, we’ll have the potential to see some form of that air move into the Brazos Valley later in the week, but that will need to be closely monitored. To put it out up front: there is still quite a bit of uncertainty in how the Brazos Valley will be impacted by this shallow, cold air. Differences and inconsistencies in long-range forecast trends are still something to be watched closely over the next several days, but as of Saturday, we will lean towards colder air being able to seep into the Brazos Valley.

While forecasted temperatures will likely need to be adjusted over the coming days (so frequently check back!), better to start overpreparing than be unprepared at this point in time to protect people, homes, and livestock. That being said, the first cold front and push of cooler temperatures looks to arrive as early as Tuesday (or into Wednesday at the latest). A second front with a dose of Arctic air looks to arrive Thursday, potentially dropping daytime highs into the 30s after starting a few days off at or below freezing later next week, and sending windchills into the teens at times.

Margin of error forecasting this week's Arctic air: Absolutely



[PIC 1] Raw forecast data for Thursday 3pm: American model sinks in the Arctic. European thinks it is spring

[PIC 2] CPC forecast for temperatures. Bet is shallow, frigid air wins & Model #2 is handling it poorly pic.twitter.com/NErrZth9oP — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 6, 2021

Rain chances also move back into the forecast next week with a more widespread chance for rain as early as Wednesday. If the moisture can sync up with these cooler temperatures, a chance for a wintry mix is not out of the question, but it is still too early to determine impacts, exact precipitation types or totals.

These numbers aren’t set in stone, so we’ll continue to finetune the forecast and hash out the finer details as additional data filters in. Updates will be waiting for you here at KBTX.com and on your KBTX PinPoint Weather App!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.