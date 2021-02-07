Mu Breaks World U-20 400m Record

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Athing Mu dazzled fans breaking the World U-20 400m record, while the Aggies wrapped up the home slate at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium, Saturday night.

Mu clocked 50.52, breaking Sanya Richards-Ross World U-20 400m record of 50.82. Mu also broke 2011 Bowerman winner Jessica Beard’s 10-year old school record of 50.79. It was No. 4 all-time in American and collegiate history.

“The other day I was sitting in front of her Bowerman poster that listed all of her accomplishments and I thought ‘Wow, she is crazy good.’. It’s really cool to have that record now.” said Mu.

The Trenton, New Jersey, native ranks No. 1 in the world according to World Athletics.

Charokee Young, who placed second in the 400m, recorded a personal best time of 51.93. Her time is second fastest in the NCAA and is ranked No. 4 in the world. Young moved up to No. 5 on the Aggie all-time performer list.

Texas A&M impressed all over the track, included Zhane Smith in the 60m, Kennedy Smith and Tyra Gittens in the 60m hurdles, as well as Jon Bishop in the mile. All four Aggies either set personal bests or matched a personal best that landed on the Aggie all-time list.

Zhane Smith first clocked 7.36 in the prelims of the 60m dash, a then personal best. She bettered her personal best in the finals stopping the clock at 7.33 to place third. Her time is No. 10 on the Aggie all-time performer list and is ranked No. 5 in the SEC according to TFRRS.

After clocking 8.52 in the 60m hurdles prelims, Kennedy Smith bounced back in the finals equaling her personal best time of 8.25. Her time is No. 7 on the Aggie all-time performer list. Gittens clocked 8.28 in the prelims, a personal best and No. 8 on the Texas A&M all-time performer list.

“Kennedy’s preliminary round was a terrible race,” said head coach Pat Henry. “She didn’t give up, she kept running and squeezed into the finals. She ran a personal best and did real well in the finals.”

Bishop led Texas A&M in the mile clocking the eighth best performer mark in school history of 4:05.44. Four other Aggies either recorded a personal best or season best time in the race including Gavin Hoffpauir (4:07.02), Cooper Cawthra (4:14.16), Zephyr Seagraves (4:20.53) and David Serrato (4:23.82).

For the fourth consecutive meet, Jania Martin recorded a personal best. The speedster won the 200m with a time of 23.44, her time is No. 10 in the SEC.

Nicklaus Brawner and C.J. Stevenson each won their respective events, Brawner clocked 8:30.55 in the mile and Stevenson recorded a mark of 15.10m/49-6.5 to win the triple jump.

In total, the Maroon & White finished with 16 top three finishes.

Next Up

Texas A&M travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas to compete in the Tyson Invitational on Feb. 12-13.

