Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Drops 5-2 Result to No. 20 Baylor

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team dropped its second match of the year Sunday, as the Aggies fell to the No. 20 Baylor Bears in a 5-2 affair. A&M falls to 6-2 while the Bears improve to 7-1 on the season.

In the doubles competition, the duo of Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding recorded a 6-0 win on court two, but the Bears quickly responded with a 6-2 win on court one. The Bears iced the doubles point following a 6-3 result against at the No. 3 doubles line.

With the 1-0 lead in hand, the Bears quickly ballooned the lead to 3-0 with straight set results on courts two and four. The Stavanger, Norway native, Faa-Hviding continued to see individual success on Sunday, as she narrowed the match score to 3-1 after her steady 6-4, 6-4 win over Kristina Sorokolet at the No. 5 line. However, the Bears clinched their seventh victory of the season in straight sets on court six followed by a win on court three. Tatiana Makarova finished the day off with a hard-fought three set win on court one, finalizing the 5-2 score.

Baylor adds a win in the series between the Aggies and Bears, with Texas A&M owning a 9-2 advantage since transitioning to the Southeastern Conference in 2012-13. The Maroon & White are now 3-2 against Baylor in the Mark Weaver era.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M prepares for the second installment of its three-match home stand this week, as the Aggies welcome the Utah Utes to the Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On his feeling after Sunday’s loss…

“It was a little bit of a shock to the system. That certainly wasn’t the result that I was expecting. I’ve been coaching here for a long time and I can’t recall a home match with teams as evenly matched as we were today when it ended in this kind of result. We all definitely need to look at ourselves in the mirror a little bit and find ways to get better. At the end of the day, we’ve had a pretty good start to the season, and I take today as a bit of a wakeup call to get ourselves reset.”

On the team’s next steps…

“We have two matches coming up this weekend before SEC play begins, so I’d rather a day like today happen now instead of later in the season. We’re all coming back to the facility on Tuesday to pick it up again in practice. I give Baylor a lot of credit though. They honestly outplayed us for the most part. It feels like a bit of a disappointment, but we will find a way to make ourselves better as a team.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

No. 20 Baylor 5, Texas A&M 2

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

Singles Competition

1. #64 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Mel Krywoj (BU) 3-6, 7-6(4), 1-0(5)

2. Jessica Hinojosa (BU) def. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-1, 6-3

3. Alicia Herrero Linana (BU) def. Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-3, 6-3

4. Livia Kraus (BU) def. Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3

5. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Kristina Sorokolet (BU) 6-4, 6-4

6. Angelina Shakhraichuk (BU) def. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles Competition

1. Mel Krywoj / Alicia Herrero Linana (BU) def. #39 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-2

2. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Livia Kraus / Kristina Sorokolet (BU) 6-0

3. Audrey Boch-Collins / Angelina Shakhraichuk (BU) def. Riley McQuaid / Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 6-3

Order of Finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (2,4,5,6,3,1)

POSTMATCH NOTES

TEAM NOTES

· Texas A&M drops to 6-2 on the season, with its only defeats at the hands of ranked opponents.

· Baylor improves to 7-1 this year, with its only loss coming on the road against No. 3 Texas.

· Since the Aggies joined the SEC in the 2012-13 season, the Aggies maintain a 9-2 lead in the series against Baylor.

· The order of finish in Sunday’s match was as follows: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (2,4,5,6,3,1)

