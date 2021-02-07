This week’s forecast is...interesting...

As we look down the stretch of a new week, it seems to be split by two distinct seasons. First half is reminiscent of springtime in the Brazos Valley, while the back half looks to settle in a frigid winter chill. First thing first, chilly tonight as lows fall to the mid and upper 40s by sunrise. Scattered clouds and maybe even a touch of fog is in the works as we start things off Monday. Sunshine breaks free but should be muddled by cloud cover as we head into the later afternoon hours. A breezy south wind kicks highs to the low 70s. Tuesday only gets warmer as highs nudge near 80° by afternoon. As of now, Wednesday seems to be the last warmer-than-average day as a winter chill lurks in the shadows to the north. As that chill blows in, scattered rain and a few rumbles will be possible Wednesday and Wednesday night.

As we tango with air originating from the Arctic, the forecast beyond Thursday is anything but certain. Still, as of Sunday...here is what we can make of it: The first of two strong cold fronts is scheduled to arrive ahead of sunrise Thursday. Highs are only slated for the upper 40s with a scattered, cold rain falling from time-to-time. Cloudy and cold Friday with highs stunted to the 40s after a morning of near-freezing temperatures. The second cold front is slated to arrive Saturday, likely holding temperatures to the 30s as we start the day. Biggest question for the first half of the weekend: will we link up this cold air & moisture. As of now, a very cold, liquid rain is in the forecast (30%). As this Arctic air settles in, there are hints that keep the Brazos Valley below freezing from Saturday night through Tuesday afternoon of next week. For now, a long-term freeze is something to monitor but not necessarily prepare for just yet. What you should plan for is a drastic change in what you and the family will be wearing out the door this week.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possble. Low: 48. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy by afternoon. High: 70. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20-25mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low: 57. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

