Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director to retire after 30 years of leadership

Kathy Bice, founding executive director of Aggieland Humane Society, plans to retire in the fall
Kathy Bice
Kathy Bice(Aggieland Humane Society)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane Society has announced that Kathy Bice, Executive Director for the animal shelter, plans to retire in the fall after almost 30 years of leadership.

Bice was the founding executive director of Aggieland Humane Society, formerly named Brazos Animal Shelter, in 1983. After 20 years, she left in 2003 to take on other leadership roles in McKinney, Dallas and San Antonio. Bice returned in 2012 and resumed her role as executive director.

In her time at Aggieland Humane, Bice implemented the “no-kill” equation, cross-organizational efforts to “enhance animals’ quality of life in our community”, launched the Mobile Spay and Neuter Unit and the French’s Feline TNR Community Cat Program.

“I am proud of our professional team and the Board of Directors. They are strong and committed to growing Aggieland Humane Society alongside our community,” said Bice. “I am excited to see how their passion for the pets will bring the shelter to the next level.”

Aggieland Humane Society has partnered with a national recruiting firm to search for Bice’s replacement.

