Allen Academy host “Soup-er Bowl” food drive for Brazos Valley Food Bank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -In just two weeks Allen Academy students collected 1,748 canned goods to donate to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Kindergarten through fifth-grade competed to see who could collect the most cans for the “Soup-er Bowl” food drive. The four homerooms that collected the most cans get a free dress day on Wednesday.

The donation comes at a time when the Brazos Valley Food Bank says they are in dire need of canned foods.

For more information on how you can host a food, drive click here.

