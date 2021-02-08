Advertisement

Allen Academy host “Soup-er Bowl” food drive for Brazos Valley Food Bank

Nearly 2,000 cans were collected.
Allen Academy students collected canned goods to donate to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
Allen Academy students collected canned goods to donate to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -In just two weeks Allen Academy students collected 1,748 canned goods to donate to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Kindergarten through fifth-grade competed to see who could collect the most cans for the “Soup-er Bowl” food drive. The four homerooms that collected the most cans get a free dress day on Wednesday.

The donation comes at a time when the Brazos Valley Food Bank says they are in dire need of canned foods.

For more information on how you can host a food, drive click here.

