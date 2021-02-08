Brazos County COVID task force chief says smaller vaccine allotment “disheartening, temporary setback”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Community COVID-19 Vaccination Hub will be up and running again Monday but with fewer vaccines to distribute this week.

Last Friday afternoon, St. Joseph Health, the organization supplying the Brazos Center vaccine hub, announced they would only be receiving 2,000 first doses and 1,000-second doses for the week of February 8.

“When we learned the state was only allocating 2,000 doses versus the 5,000 that we had been advised, we immediately started wargaming how we were going to handle this,” said Chief of the Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Jim Stewart.

In an interview Sunday evening, Stewart said the news was disheartening but they have adjusted their operation plan for this week.

“We’re going to complete the Monday appointment schedules and then we’re going to do half the day on Tuesday, which will get us up to the 2,000 doses. And then the folks that were scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, we’re going to push those off till next week on the same date. So if you were scheduled to have it this coming Tuesday afternoon, you’ll have it instead on the following Tuesday afternoon. If you were scheduled for Wednesday of this week then you’ll have it Wednesday of next week. That’s assuming that we only get 2,000 doses next week,” he said.

The task force chief says everyone will be contacted by the scheduling system and made aware of the changes in case they cannot make the rescheduled appointments.

When asked how the state decides what a hub’s allotment will be each week Stewart said, “There’s the expert vaccine allotment panel and it’s a group of large numbers of people that speak and understand the medical system, the vaccination system. They range from medical to public health folks and they receive word of the allocations from the federal system and then they look across the state and determine where’s the best place to push out these vaccines.”

Stewart says the fewer dose allotment this week is a temporary setback.

“I’m sure as more vaccines become available for the state of Texas, we will increase our share in the upcoming weeks,” he said.

