Brazos County ICU occupancy still elevated, 84 new COVID-19 cases

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 84 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,424 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 181 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

14,750 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

52 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,386 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 401 active probable cases and there have been 2,985 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 16,355. There have been 168,608 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 87 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 133 percent.

Currently, there are 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 610 staffed hospital beds with 100 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 66 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 83 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin1041,6671,537262,769750
Brazos1,42416,35514,75018113,1232,651
Burleson5722,0971,497281,068365
Grimes6393,2332,536581,309402
Houston911,4811,355351,440608
Lee3801,8021,38636898267
Leon2961,4701,13935644240
Madison2131,8321,59524432191
Milam1182,1141,996331,621629
Montgomery5,51641,31019,42122325,67110,102
Robertson4531,9201,43829907235
San Jacinto196858638241,326339
Trinity72606514201,118249
Walker5748,0387,3571073,006912
Waller2523,1802,894342,059527
Washington9323,4652,454793,228649

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 68 new cases and 600 active cases on Feb. 5.

Currently, the university has reported 20,202 positive cases, 7.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 8, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 336,361 active cases and 2,091,113 recoveries. There have been 2,483,742 total cases reported and 21,017,205 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 38,643 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 2,423,278 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 778,784 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 4,036,800 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 327,079 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 7 at 1:20 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

