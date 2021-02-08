Brenham man facing felony assault charges after two jailers injured

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham man is facing additional charges accused of assaulting two jailers while in custody.

Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak says 24-year-old Jamichael Djon Adams was arrested by Brenham Police Saturday for multiple active warrants including DWI, theft, unlawful restraint and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

The sheriff says he became combative while being booked at the jail and injured two detention staff who had to go to the hospital to be treated and then released.

One jailer suffered facial injuries and a broken ankle.

The other jailer suffered back and leg injuries as well as pinched nerves.

No bonds have been set yet for those felony assaults. Adams remains in the Washington County Jail.

