Covering COVID-19: Remembering those we’ve lost in the past year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - To date, 181 residents of Brazos County have passed away after getting the COVID-19 virus. Of those deaths, 132 were reported last year and 49 this year.

As that number continues to climb, KBTX wants to reflect and remember those we lost at the beginning of the pandemic.

On Saturday, March 28, 2020. Estela Aguirre, 91, of College Station became the second person on record in Brazos County to pass away after contracting the virus.

“I still have the pain. I still have my moments when I’m sorry she’s not here anymore,” said David Aguirre, one of Estela’s sons.

“My mom was a very, very loving person. I know children say that all the time about their mothers, but my mom had a very kind heart, and I honest to goodness don’t know of anybody who didn’t like her,” said David. “She was very, very proud of her sons and she kept us together after my dad passed away. My mom was the glue that kept her family together, and she always reminds us how important it was that we stay in contact with each other and that we respect each other and we love each other. So, for me, she was very special in that way”

It’s been nearly a year since her passing, and the family is still waiting to give Estela a formal memorial. She’s a native of El Paso and that’s where her ashes will be returned to as soon as it’s safe to do it.

“My mom is still with me in my house. We wanted to bury her with my dad in El Paso but El Paso seems to be a hotspot right now. So we thought we’d wait until things calm down because we have a lot of family in El Paso and my mom had a lot of friends there and we want them to participate in whatever memorial we have for her,” said David.

“I guess I’m kind of lucky because she’s with me. We have her in a really nice spot in our home and we’ve got her picture next to her ashes and every now and then we’ll see something on TV or something that we know she liked and we say ‘Hey mom, how you like that?’ I still have conversations with her,” said David.

Until recently, David says the rest of the family has managed to avoid getting the virus. However, two weeks ago they lost a cousin in California after he contracted the COVID-19. Still, he wishes there was more attention on those who survived the virus instead of those we’ve lost.

“I think those numbers should be celebrated more. We keep putting the number of deaths in the front and forgetting about the people who conquered this thing. I think that’s a celebration that should be emphasized more,” he said.

Estela Escalante Aguirre is survived by 5 sons, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, 10 nephews, and 8 nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Arturo, her parents Enrique and Angela Escalante, brother Enrique, Jr., and sister Alicia.

We know Estela is just one of the dozens of our Brazos Valley neighbors we’ve lost to COVID-19 in the last year. If you’ve lost a loved one to the coronavirus, we want to help share their memory. Share their story with us today by emailing news@kbtx.com.

