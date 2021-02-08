Advertisement

COVID in Context: 18-24-year-old cases spike as colleges start back--but not as much as fall semester numbers

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Since August, the Brazos County Health District has reported the daily percentage of new cases that come from the 18-24 age group.

In 2021, that statistic has seen a steady climb:

Per data from the Brazos County Health District
Texas A&M University’s spring semester classes resumed Jan. 19, and while new cases in college-aged adults have risen since that time, the number have not been as high as when classes began in fall 2020.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District
