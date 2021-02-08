COVID in Context: 18-24-year-old cases spike as colleges start back--but not as much as fall semester numbers
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Since August, the Brazos County Health District has reported the daily percentage of new cases that come from the 18-24 age group.
In 2021, that statistic has seen a steady climb:
Texas A&M University’s spring semester classes resumed Jan. 19, and while new cases in college-aged adults have risen since that time, the number have not been as high as when classes began in fall 2020.
Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.