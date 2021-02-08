Advertisement

COVID in Context: Dr. Sullivan weighs in on when Brazos County will see vaccine’s effects

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “There’s just not enough vaccine to distribute everywhere,” said Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Brazos County alternate health authority.

Sullivan echoes the major national theme, as thousands of eligible locals wait for their first and second doses.

Even with the Brazos Center Vaccination Hub up and running, at the current vaccine rate, Brazos County would not reach theoretical herd immunity until April—of 2022.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District
Per data from the Brazos County Health District(KBTX)

However, Sullivan says vaccination efforts will ramp up as more doses and types of vaccine become available, changing that projection entirely.

“This number will be able to—instead of being a linear number—we can start to see this push,” said Sullivan. “[So that] we’re like, ‘OK, now we’re really making progress here and really meeting that demand.’”

Per data from the Brazos County Health District
Per data from the Brazos County Health District(KBTX)

Sullivan compared the process to testing back in the beginning of the pandemic.

“There was a time when the only test we could get was through the state; it was the only test that was available,” Sullivan said. “Now, there are so many tests available.”

When will the data show that Brazos County has seen widespread relief from the vaccine? Sullivan says, it will take months.

“Through the summer we’ll continue to see improvement, I’m hopeful,” said Sullivan. “Then we’ll see a different fall and a different winter than we saw last year.”

Yet Sullivan is clear: for the high-risk people who are being vaccinated right now, they will see the benefits of vaccination almost immediately. That is why they are being vaccinated first.

“If we’re getting those folks vaccinated, we would expect to see, per case that’s out there, per case load, we would expect to see less deaths, less ventilation, less ICU usage, less hospitalizations,” said Sullivan. “That would be the hope, that we would really see the decrease in utilization and severe disease.”

Per data from the Brazos County Health District
Per data from the Brazos County Health District(KBTX)

More generally, Sullivan says he reminds himself daily how fortunate the world is to have an effective vaccine at all—something that was never a guarantee.

“I do have optimism, and I do have hope,” said Sullivan. “I’m very grateful for this vaccine, and I think it’s going to make a big difference.”

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1,452 active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Super Bowl Sunday, 93 new positive cases confirmed today
While the biggest impacts of Arctic air filtering through the United States will be felt to our...
Monitoring an Arctic chill potential next week
Seth Broesche Memorial Rodeo
Memorial Rodeo honors a Somerville man’s legacy
Local franchise owners say they are local businesses, too.
Defining local: BCS franchise owners say the term applies to them too
Farm fresh ingredients
EXCLUSIVE: New BCS Italian restaurant focuses on fresh ingredients and local roots

Latest News

The number of drug overdose deaths has risen to record levels during the pandemic.
Drug overdose deaths rise during pandemic
While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Vaccine drive gains speed, but maskless fans fuel worries
Airlines begin blocking middle seats last year, during the height of the pandemic.
Delta will continue to block middle seats through April
The first case of the Denmark “Cluster Five” variant of COVID-19 has been identified in North...
New variants raise worry about COVID-19 virus reinfections
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Around the globe, virus cancels spring travel for millions