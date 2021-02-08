COVID in Context: Dr. Sullivan weighs in on when Brazos County will see vaccine’s effects

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “There’s just not enough vaccine to distribute everywhere,” said Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Brazos County alternate health authority.

Sullivan echoes the major national theme, as thousands of eligible locals wait for their first and second doses.

Even with the Brazos Center Vaccination Hub up and running, at the current vaccine rate, Brazos County would not reach theoretical herd immunity until April—of 2022.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District (KBTX)

However, Sullivan says vaccination efforts will ramp up as more doses and types of vaccine become available, changing that projection entirely.

“This number will be able to—instead of being a linear number—we can start to see this push,” said Sullivan. “[So that] we’re like, ‘OK, now we’re really making progress here and really meeting that demand.’”

Sullivan compared the process to testing back in the beginning of the pandemic.

“There was a time when the only test we could get was through the state; it was the only test that was available,” Sullivan said. “Now, there are so many tests available.”

When will the data show that Brazos County has seen widespread relief from the vaccine? Sullivan says, it will take months.

“Through the summer we’ll continue to see improvement, I’m hopeful,” said Sullivan. “Then we’ll see a different fall and a different winter than we saw last year.”

Yet Sullivan is clear: for the high-risk people who are being vaccinated right now, they will see the benefits of vaccination almost immediately. That is why they are being vaccinated first.

“If we’re getting those folks vaccinated, we would expect to see, per case that’s out there, per case load, we would expect to see less deaths, less ventilation, less ICU usage, less hospitalizations,” said Sullivan. “That would be the hope, that we would really see the decrease in utilization and severe disease.”

More generally, Sullivan says he reminds himself daily how fortunate the world is to have an effective vaccine at all—something that was never a guarantee.

“I do have optimism, and I do have hope,” said Sullivan. “I’m very grateful for this vaccine, and I think it’s going to make a big difference.”

