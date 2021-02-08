Advertisement

Delta will continue to block middle seats through April

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines will continue to block middle seats.

The airline says it will extend the policy until the end of April.

Airlines began blocking middle seats last year, during the height of the pandemic.

According to Delta, it is now the only U.S. airline that still maintains the policy on its flights.

United, American, JetBlue and Southwest have all stopped capping flight capacity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1,452 active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Super Bowl Sunday, 93 new positive cases confirmed today
While the biggest impacts of Arctic air filtering through the United States will be felt to our...
Monitoring an Arctic chill potential next week
Seth Broesche Memorial Rodeo
Memorial Rodeo honors a Somerville man’s legacy
Local franchise owners say they are local businesses, too.
Defining local: BCS franchise owners say the term applies to them too
Farm fresh ingredients
EXCLUSIVE: New BCS Italian restaurant focuses on fresh ingredients and local roots

Latest News

Estela Aguirre, 91, of College Station became the second person on record in Brazos County to...
Remembering Those We've Lost to COVID-19
Brazos Valley COVID-19 vaccination information
Covering COVID-19: Remembering those we’ve lost in the past year
Texas A&M student advocating for medical marijuana this legislative session
Texas A&M student advocating for medical marijuana this legislative session
Impeachment trial amid COVID-19 relief
Impeachment trial amid COVID-19 relief
Brazos County COVID task force chief says smaller vaccine allotment “disheartening, temporary...
Brazos County COVID task force chief says smaller vaccine allotment “disheartening, temporary setback”