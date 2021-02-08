Advertisement

DFPS sees increase of interests in adopting and fostering children

In the last year, DFPS has seen a 36 percent increase of prospective foster and adoptive parents in Central Texas
In 2020 nearly 70 children were in the Brazos County foster care system.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -In the last year, the number of people taking interest in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Central Texas increased by more than 36 percent.

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) host multiple informational meetings throughout the year. In 2020, 1,558 people attended compared to 2019 when that number was at 1,147.

DFPS officials say hosting meetings virtually could be a factor in the increase.

This month DFPS will host four informational meetings:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 9, 12:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 6:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 17, 6:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 18, 5:30 p.m.

Prospective foster and adoptive parents may be single or married and must meet the following basic requirements:

  • Be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
  • Complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer),
  • Share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
  • Provide relative and non-relative references,
  • Agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
  • Allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
  • Attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

In 2020, 97 people applied to become foster or adoptive families. So far this year 16 people have already applied.

At the end of last year, 67 children were in foster care in Brazos county nine children were waiting for a permanent adoptive home.

You can find more information about foster and adoption by calling 1-800-233-3405 or by clicking here.

