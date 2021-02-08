Heads up: Cold front sneaks in Tuesday

The original plan was for the first half of the week to feel a lot like Monday: highs in the 70s. Looks like we are going to flip the script on that as the first wave of cold air sneaks in a few days early...well, for most of us at least. Backing up a second, fog is expected to develop across the Brazos Valley anytime after 2am -3am. That fog may be locally dense with temperatures holding the upper 50s to about 60°. If this cold front is on track, by sunrise, the leading edge of cooler air should be moving into Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties. For Bryan-College Station temperatures make it to the low 60s by 9am before the front passes and keeps the rest of the day waffling in the mid-to-upper 50s. By that same notion, the front will not reach all of us, leaving those further south in the upper 60s to about 70° by 3pm. With the cold front already passed, we will keep the forecast in the 50s for Wednesday with a light rain possible from time-to-time.

Keep the rain, but let’s sink the temperatures Thursday as your next wave of cold arrives. Thursday looks damp with highs only expected in the 40s (wind chills in the 30s). Drier but still in the 40s Friday. The weekend brings one more sinking round of cold air, this time with the full force of the Arctic behind it. While the push of cold is certain, the caliber of that cold is anything but. As it looks, this being some of the coldest air in a decade for the Brazos Valley is not off the table. Make a check-list now of what you would need to protect and prepare for a multi-day freeze (potentially as early as Saturday evening). Don’t act on it yet, but have the idea in your head (and check back often)...

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Low: 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 62, falling to the 50s. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. Low: 50. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain. High: 56. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

