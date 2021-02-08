Advertisement

House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - House Democrats are introducing a $3,000-per child benefit for families as a part of the proposed stimulus package.

Leaders are expected to unveil the Child Tax Credit Bill Monday to advance President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, according to a House Ways and Means Committee spokesperson.

The legislation would provide $3,600 per child younger than the age of 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17.

If this particular legislation is passed by Congress, the payments would begin in July for one year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1,452 active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Super Bowl Sunday, 93 new positive cases confirmed today
While the biggest impacts of Arctic air filtering through the United States will be felt to our...
Monitoring an Arctic chill potential next week
Seth Broesche Memorial Rodeo
Memorial Rodeo honors a Somerville man’s legacy
Local franchise owners say they are local businesses, too.
Defining local: BCS franchise owners say the term applies to them too
Farm fresh ingredients
EXCLUSIVE: New BCS Italian restaurant focuses on fresh ingredients and local roots

Latest News

Estela Aguirre, 91, of College Station became the second person on record in Brazos County to...
Remembering Those We've Lost to COVID-19
Brazos Valley COVID-19 vaccination information
Covering COVID-19: Remembering those we’ve lost in the past year
Texas A&M student advocating for medical marijuana this legislative session
Texas A&M student advocating for medical marijuana this legislative session
Impeachment trial amid COVID-19 relief
Impeachment trial amid COVID-19 relief
Brazos County COVID task force chief says smaller vaccine allotment “disheartening, temporary...
Brazos County COVID task force chief says smaller vaccine allotment “disheartening, temporary setback”