Jones named candidate for Senior CLASS Award

N'dea Jones Texas A&M Basketball
N'dea Jones Texas A&M Basketball(Texas A&M Athletics)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas -- Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones was selected as one of the 30 candidates for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award®. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Jones is one of the most decorated players in the country. She has seen her name added to the Katrina McClain and Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch Lists. She is A&M’s all-time leader in double-doubles (38), and is only 30 rebounds away from becoming the Aggies’ all-time leader in the category.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The field will be narrowed to 10 finalists in late February. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will then select a candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four C’s.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CANDIDATES:

Janelle Bailey, North Carolina                     Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA

Rennia Davis, Tennessee                             Myah Pace, San Diego

Shannon Dufficy, Missouri                           Ali Patberg, Indiana

Dana Evans, Louisville                                    Khiarica Rasheed, Northern Arizona

Amara Graham, Rio Grande Valley           Destiny Slocum, Arkansas

Arella Guirantes, Rutgers                             Bailey Thomas, UNLV

Gabi Haack, Bradley                                        IImar’I Thomas, Cincinnati

Kionna Jeter, Towson                                    Sam Thomas, Arizona

N’dea Jones, Texas A&M                              Unique Thompson, Auburn

Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama             Shannon Titus, Mercer

Jada Lewis, Mercer                                         Jill Townsend, Gonzaga

Aari McDonald, Arizona                                Maddi Utti, Fresno State

Blanca Millan, Maine                                     Courtney Warley, Manhattan

Maddie Monahan, Drake                             Mariah White, Cleveland State

Nancy Mulkey, Rice                                        Kiani Williams, Stanford

