Jones named candidate for Senior CLASS Award

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas -- Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones was selected as one of the 30 candidates for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award®. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Jones is one of the most decorated players in the country. She has seen her name added to the Katrina McClain and Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch Lists. She is A&M’s all-time leader in double-doubles (38), and is only 30 rebounds away from becoming the Aggies’ all-time leader in the category.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The field will be narrowed to 10 finalists in late February. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will then select a candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four C’s.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CANDIDATES:

Janelle Bailey, North Carolina Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA

Rennia Davis, Tennessee Myah Pace, San Diego

Shannon Dufficy, Missouri Ali Patberg, Indiana

Dana Evans, Louisville Khiarica Rasheed, Northern Arizona

Amara Graham, Rio Grande Valley Destiny Slocum, Arkansas

Arella Guirantes, Rutgers Bailey Thomas, UNLV

Gabi Haack, Bradley IImar’I Thomas, Cincinnati

Kionna Jeter, Towson Sam Thomas, Arizona

N’dea Jones, Texas A&M Unique Thompson, Auburn

Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama Shannon Titus, Mercer

Jada Lewis, Mercer Jill Townsend, Gonzaga

Aari McDonald, Arizona Maddi Utti, Fresno State

Blanca Millan, Maine Courtney Warley, Manhattan

Maddie Monahan, Drake Mariah White, Cleveland State

Nancy Mulkey, Rice Kiani Williams, Stanford