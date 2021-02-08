Advertisement

Man charged with trespassing after run on Super Bowl field

Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55...
Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who ran onto the field during the Super Bowl has been charged with trespassing.

Authorities say 31-year-old Yuri Andrade scampered onto the field Sunday night in the fourth quarter of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andrade was wearing shorts and a pink leotard or swimsuit.

He was eventually tackled on about the 3-yard-line by security personnel and escorted out of Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Hillsborough County jail records show Andrade posted $500 bail and was released early Monday.

The records did not indicate if Andrade has an attorney to speak for him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1,452 active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Super Bowl Sunday, 93 new positive cases confirmed today
While the biggest impacts of Arctic air filtering through the United States will be felt to our...
Monitoring an Arctic chill potential next week
Seth Broesche Memorial Rodeo
Memorial Rodeo honors a Somerville man’s legacy
Local franchise owners say they are local businesses, too.
Defining local: BCS franchise owners say the term applies to them too
Farm fresh ingredients
EXCLUSIVE: New BCS Italian restaurant focuses on fresh ingredients and local roots

Latest News

Estela Aguirre, 91, of College Station became the second person on record in Brazos County to...
Remembering Those We've Lost to COVID-19
Brazos Valley COVID-19 vaccination information
Covering COVID-19: Remembering those we’ve lost in the past year
Texas A&M student advocating for medical marijuana this legislative session
Texas A&M student advocating for medical marijuana this legislative session
Impeachment trial amid COVID-19 relief
Impeachment trial amid COVID-19 relief
Brazos County COVID task force chief says smaller vaccine allotment “disheartening, temporary...
Brazos County COVID task force chief says smaller vaccine allotment “disheartening, temporary setback”