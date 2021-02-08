EXCLUSIVE: New BCS Italian restaurant focuses on fresh ingredients and local roots

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 1860 Italia is now open in South College Station and it features a wide array of Italian favorites to fresh seafood and steaks.

The theme behind the restaurant is local roots, which Johnny Poché, 1860 Italia Owner and Chef, attributes to fresh locally sourced ingredients and flavors of the Brazos Valley, Texas and the Gulf Coast.

The menu features pizza, salads, traditional pasta, veal, seafood, and high-end choice cuts.

“The food here at 1860 is really the example of where you can get simple traditional spaghetti and meatballs, spaghetti and meat sauce, fettuccini alfredo, and lasagna to something that is really complex like the New York Al Forno that has four different types of mushrooms on it, gorgonzola cheese, vesuvio potatoes, a balsamic reduction with a veal demi-glace,” said Poché. “I like the variety of it [the menu]. We can accommodate everyone.”

On the weekends, guests can also enjoy brunch, which pays an homage to Poché's Louisiana roots.

Poché also announced on KBTX’s Brazos Valley This Morning that the restaurant will start serving lunch. Lunch is expected to start at 11 a.m., beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The lunch menu will be limited but will feature salads, sandwiches, and smaller pasta. Options on the dinner menu will be available by request.

Partners with Poché in 1860 Italia are John Harvey Slocum and Jeremy Scott.

1860 Italia is located at 1295 Arrington Road in College Station.

They are open for dinner Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., and on Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Brunch is on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

