New Chick-fil-A in Bryan scheduled to be open this summer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new Chick-fil-A on W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan should be open this summer, according to a news release from the franchise owner.

A groundbreaking event is slated for later this month.

The following is the full news release:

“Blake Wilson and his family Aubrey (wife), Adelyn (daughter, 2), Eloise (daughter, 6mo) are excited to announce the groundbreaking of their very own Chick-fil-A franchise in Bryan, TX located at 1542 Villa Maria Rd. Blake started at Chick-fil-A as a team member at the age of 16 years old. He has most recently been the franchise owner of a Chick-fil-A in San Angelo, TX. Blake and his family are excited to make the move to Aggieland and continue serving the community through an amazing company, Chick-fil-A!

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant located at 1542 W Villa Maria Rd. will be a state-of-the-art restaurant design with over 100 seats inside, nearly 5,000 sq. ft. of indoor space, outdoor patio seating, a drive-thru with covered canopies, and space to fit up to 50 cars in the line. We are honored to be able to employ around 100 team members and bring Chick-fil-A to the west side of Bryan!

The tentative opening is set for late July. For the most up to date information please visit and like our Facebook page “Chick-fil-A West Bryan” starting 2/19/21.”

