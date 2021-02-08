New Facebook study shows about 70 percent of Brazos County residents would get the vaccine

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new worldwide study created and conducted by Facebook, Delphi and Carnegie Mellon University reveals that 71.43 percent of Brazos County residents would be willing to take the vaccine if offered to them today.

Facebook’s Policy Manager Laura McGorman was on First News at Four on Monday to talk about those results.

As of today, over 50 million people have taken the survey. It is promoted on Facebook and in the United States, over 50,000 people per day take the survey.

“This allows us to reach a lot of people every single day and create a very rich sample that we can learn at a very hyper-local level exactly how many people would get the vaccine if offered today, as well as learn how many people have actually gotten the vaccine as of today,” McGorman said.

The numbers of Brazos County, McGorman says, are right about where we want to be to reach herd immunity, at about 75 percent.

“If you look at the rest of the state of Texas, the average is only hovering around 60 percent, which is significantly less than we need to reach herd immunity.” McGorman said. “Because people travel very easily across county and state lines, we need to get everybody on board with the idea of getting vaccinated if we ever want to truly clamp down on infections.”

However, for the other 29 percent, McGorman says there is still time to change their minds.

“We found that a significant proportion of people would be open to change their mind if a local healthcare worker, such as their pediatrician or primary care provider were to tell them the vaccine was safe.”

There is also a significant proportion of people who may change their mind based on the opinion of friends and family.

Facebook is working with the World Health Organization to launch the largest worldwide campaign to promote accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re going to start to share information in the U.S. about where and when you can get vaccinated by linking out to state and local public health department’s websites,” said McGorman.

McGorman says Facebook finds that at times the truth is harder to spread than misinformation. That’s why they’re working to take down widely debunked hoaxes around Coronavirus and the vaccine.

For more information on getting the COVID-19 vaccine in the Brazos Valley, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.