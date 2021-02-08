Advertisement

No. 9 Texas A&M men’s tennis falls to No. 4 Baylor

(KBTX)
By Matt Callaway / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DALLAS, Texas -- The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s tennis dropped a 4-1 result to No. 4 Baylor in the finals of the ITA Kick Off Weekend at the SMU Tennis Complex Sunday. The match was relocated from Ann Arbor, Mich. after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services mandated a pause for all athletic activities last month.

“That was a really good college tennis match today,” head coach Steve Denton said. “It was a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy in my pre match interview earlier in the week when I said the team that won the big points would win the match. Give Baylor credit, they closed out sets better than we did and they won the lion’s share of the three-all points in many of these tight matches. We came up a little short today, but fought really hard and had a great attitude out there. We never like losing especially with so much on the line, but our guys left it all out there. It just was not quite good enough at the end of the day.

The Aggies opened the day with a thrilling tiebreaker comeback to secure the doubles point as Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins claimed the final five points of the tiebreaker on court three over Charlie Broom and Matias Soto to put the A&M ahead 1-0. A&M’s Hady Habib and Noah Schachter were the first duo off the court, winning 6-3 over Baylor’s Adrian Boitan and Nick Stackowiak.

The Maroon & White struggled to open singles action as they dropped five of six first sets. Despite the slow start the Aggies were able to force third sets on a pair of courts, but ultimately the Bear picked up singles wins on courts two, three, five and six to advance to next week’s ITA Indoor National Championships.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

Tennis Match Results

Baylor vs Texas A&M

2/7/2021 at Dallas, TX

(SMU Tennis Complex)

#4 Baylor 4, #9 Texas A&M 1

Singles competition

1. #4 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) vs. #46 Adrian Boitan (BU) 4-6, 6-4, 5-3, unfinished

2. #56 Matias Soto (BU) def. #13 Hady Habib (TAMU) 7-6 (12-10), 6-1

3. #43 Sven Lah (BU) def. #33 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 7-5

4. #116 Noah Schachter (TAMU) vs. #74 Nick Stachowiak (BU) 7-6 (13-11), 6-7 (1-7), 1-3, unfinished

5. #103 Charlie Broom (BU) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) 7-5, 6-2

6. Spencer Furman (BU) def. Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. #10 Sven Lah/Constantin Frantzen (BU) def. #48 Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) 6-4

2. Hady Habib/Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Adrian Boitan/Nick Stachowiak (BU) 6-3

3. Valentin Vacherot/Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Charlie Broom/Matias Soto (BU) 7-6 (7-5)

Match Notes:

Baylor 9-1; National ranking #4

Texas A&M 2-1; National ranking #9

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (6,5,2,3)

ITA Kick Off Weekend Championship

Relocated from Ann Arbor, Mich. due to COVID shutdown

