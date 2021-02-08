One week, two seasons: the latest on a sudden push of Arctic air

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sudden stratospheric warming. That is what happened about 50,00 to 100,000 feet above the North Pole a few weeks ago. The result, the Polar Vortex that typically sits on top of the globe became dislodged and displaced. As of Sunday night, it moved as far south to be centered over Canada, allowing sub-zero temperatures across all of the Upper Mid-West.

Temperatures across the Northern United States and Canada, as of Sunday 8pm CT (KBTX)

Due to the nature of this shallow, extremely cold air, forecast data has been erratic. Forecast uncertainty remains high, but this is what we know as of Sunday evening:

WARMER DAYS START THE WEEK

Feeling like spring for a few days. After a cool start Monday, afternoon thermometers are expected to reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds will increase, with a south wind gusting 20-25mph helping to feed a spring-like feel.

Monday's hour-by-hour forecast for Bryan-College Station. (KBTX)

Those mild temperatures are only outdone by Tuesday when afternoon highs near the 80° mark! At the same time, winter air will be a stone’s throw away in North Texas. Wednesday should be mild as well, but this is potentially the tricky day locally. If that shallow layer of cold manages to sneak 50-100 miles south, that will make the difference between a wind chilled, brisk afternoon versus one comfortably spent in shorts and t-shirts.

ONE WEEK...TWO SEASONS: Here's how it currently looks for #bcstx



• Monday: Spring

• Tuesday: Big Spring

• Wednesday: Probably Spring...but this could be a day the shallow cold air sneaks south & flips your wardrobe on a dime

•Thursday: Winter pic.twitter.com/Kc0XZRZ5sF — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 8, 2021

ARCTIC AIR ARRIVES IN THE BRAZOS VALLEY

The first push of cold, winter air is expected by late Wednesday or in the early hours of Thursday morning. Scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible as this switch in seasons occurs. This cold front will shove temperatures down to the mid and upper 40s, with the wind potentially making it feel more like the low-to-mid 30s. Morning lows near or right at a freeze are expected Friday and Saturday morning with afternoon highs in the cold mid-to-upper 40s as we start the weekend. Worth noting: another disturbance could link up more moisture to produce a cold rain for the first half of the weekend (30%).

Bitter cold, winter air is scheduled to reach the Brazos Valley late week. (KBTX)

This is where the forecast gets wobbly -- but here is where the data suggests we go...

That Saturday disturbance will have the potential to pull down a second, more frigid push of Arctic air into the Brazos Valley for Valentine’s Day and beyond. Not set in stone, but it could mean a multi-day freeze with temperatures dropping below 32° Saturday night and not climbing back above until sometime around midday Tuesday (February 16th). In this scenario, the lowest of the low may come sometime Monday (Feb. 15th) or Tuesday (Feb.16th) with morning lows in the low 20s and wind chill values in the single digits or teens . Afternoon highs are currently projected to reach the upper 20s and low 30s both Valentine’s Day and the following Monday. Toss in one more potential to monitor: if another system links up with moisture as it passes through Texas on the 15th, there may be a need to monitor for a sleet potential in the Brazos Valley. For now, the odds are low and it will be something to monitor.

Now is the time to think about how to prepare for the possibility of extremely cold and potentially a multi-day freeze. No need to act just yet, but we will need to monitor the forecast as data continues to trickle in and we can get a better understanding of the cold that will sink this way.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.