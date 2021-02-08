Advertisement

Passenger in officer-involved shooting released after bond reduced

Celeste Perez’s bond was reduced from $442,000 to $60,000
Celeste Perez, 26
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Online jail records show the girlfriend of the man who was shot and killed during last month’s officer-involved shooting on Highway 6 has bonded out of jail.

Celeste Perez posted a reduced bond of $60,000 on Feb. 7 and was released Monday, according to jail records. Her bond was reduced from $442,000.

Perez’s attorney Craig Greening filed a motion in court to reduce her bond. It stated Perez has no criminal history, is a graduate of Texas A&M University, works part-time as a server and poses no flight risk as evidence for bond reduction.

The motion also states Perez maintains her own residence on Willow Pond Lane and was not a resident of the Navarro Drive apartment named in the search warrant. CSPD has reported that Perez lived with Stallings on Navarro Drive where nearly 37 pounds of illegal drugs were found.

“The current bonds are excessive and inappropriate for the nature of the offenses and the lack of Applicant’s criminal history,” stated Greening in the motion.

Perez was the passenger in Ryan Stallings’s Jeep when he was stopped in the early morning hours of Jan. 21. College Station police say Stallings ignored the officer’s commands during the traffic stop and reached for a handgun in the vehicle’s center console. When that happened, the College Station officer and two DPS troopers assisting the traffic stop opened fire and killed Stallings, said police.

Stallings had been the subject of a long-term drug trafficking investigation, the department confirmed in a news conference after the shooting.

Investigators found drugs and a handgun in the vehicle. Perez was charged with five counts of manufacture and delivery

Editor’s note: KBTX made the editorial decision to redact personal details from the motion to lower Ms. Perez’s bond.

