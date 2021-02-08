Rep. Pete Sessions talks Trump impeachment, negotiating COVID relief bill

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week marks the beginning of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, all while lawmakers try to figure out what to do with the next round of coronavirus relief.

Congressman Pete Sessions, (R) District 17, joined the crew on BVTM Monday to discuss the busy week ahead.

Last month 10 Republicans crossed party lines and voted to impeach President Donald Trump before he left office. He’s charged with inciting violence in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Rep. Sessions believes that there aren’t enough Republicans who would do the same in the Senate to convict Mr. Trump.

“I think it’s pretty clear to me that the Senate does have some members that might vote that way but when you look at the constitutional aspect it’s for a sitting president... this is an impeachment just like last time. It will not succeed, it is done for political purposes,” said Sessions.

Democrats have said a trial is necessary to provide a final measure of accountability for the attack. If Trump is convicted, the Senate could hold a second vote to disqualify him from seeking office again.

President Joe Biden continues to say that he wants to negotiate on his proposed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, even though Democrats have signaled they don’t need Republicans to pass the measure. Republicans are pushing for a smaller relief bill.

“Of course it is difficult. Whoever owns the House, whoever has the majority, has not just the advantage but they should own what they do and want to pass their agenda,” said Sessions. “Utilizing the needs of the nation I’m all for, not indebting us with an extra trillion dollars right off the bat just because you can is the wrong thing to do.”

Sessions also touched on his plans to visit each county in the district once a month. It was a promise he made when elected. “I made it. I’ll be back to Brazos County tomorrow (Tuesday). Leon County, Lee County, we made them all,” said Sessions.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.