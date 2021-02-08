Tennessee at Texas A&M Rescheduled for Next Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Tennessee at Texas A&M women’s basketball game will be played at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14 in Reed Arena and will be broadcasted on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference has announced.

The game was originally set to be played on New Year’s Day and Feb. 7, but was postponed due to COVID-19 complications within the Tennessee program on both occasions.

The Lady Volunteers are ranked No. 18, and the No. 7 Aggies are now 7-0 versus ranked opponents after defeating No. 16 Arkansas on Sunday, 69-67.

Once tickets become available, you may purchase them here. If you have any questions please contact the Texas A&M ticket center at 1-888-99-AGGIE.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.