Texas A&M Volleyball Match at South Carolina to Air on SEC Network

Wednesday’s volleyball match between Texas A&M and South Carolina will air nationally on SEC Network at 6 p.m. (CT), the league office announced Monday.

The Aggies will open the spring season against the Gamecocks at the Carolina Volleyball Center with a second match scheduled for Thursday, also at 6 p.m. The Maroon & White have had to wait to open their spring segment due to Auburn opting out of the spring season and COVID issues preventing last weekend’s matches against Tennessee from being played.

Following the trip to the Palmetto State this week, the Aggies return to the friendly confines of Reed Arena for a pair of matches against No. 4 Kentucky on Feb. 26-27.