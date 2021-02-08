Advertisement

Texas A&M Volleyball Match at South Carolina to Air on SEC Network

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday’s volleyball match between Texas A&M and South Carolina will air nationally on SEC Network at 6 p.m. (CT), the league office announced Monday.

The Aggies will open the spring season against the Gamecocks at the Carolina Volleyball Center with a second match scheduled for Thursday, also at 6 p.m. The Maroon & White have had to wait to open their spring segment due to Auburn opting out of the spring season and COVID issues preventing last weekend’s matches against Tennessee from being played.

Following the trip to the Palmetto State this week, the Aggies return to the friendly confines of Reed Arena for a pair of matches against No. 4 Kentucky on Feb. 26-27.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1,452 active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Super Bowl Sunday, 93 new positive cases confirmed today
While the biggest impacts of Arctic air filtering through the United States will be felt to our...
Monitoring an Arctic chill potential next week
Seth Broesche Memorial Rodeo
Memorial Rodeo honors a Somerville man’s legacy
Local franchise owners say they are local businesses, too.
Defining local: BCS franchise owners say the term applies to them too
Farm fresh ingredients
EXCLUSIVE: New BCS Italian restaurant focuses on fresh ingredients and local roots

Latest News

Tennessee at Texas A&M Rescheduled for Next Sunday
Super Bowl LV
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
Nixon’s Late Shot Drops No. 16 Arkansas, 69-67
Jeremy Motgomery coaches from the sidelines during a Somerville road win over Iola.
Jeremy Montgomery brings professional playing experience to Somerville