Most likely spring-like for the first half of the week

Looks like we’ll say goodbye to the ample sunshine and blue sky for a while! That said, still plenty to like about, at least, the first half of the week if you’re a warm weather lover. Temperatures in the tolerably chilly 40s this morning will give way to some peeks of sun and 70s. Tuesday looks even more humid and warm to start and finish, with some making a run at about 80 degrees before quitting time. Wednesday looks to be the last day where we see temps in the 70s for a good portion of the rest of the month - including the upcoming weekend. All the while, a very quick shower or two is possible through midweek as cold air and gulf air slosh around and push back and forth north and south across the Lone Star State.

As these two airmasses play tug-of-war over the next couple days, we finally get the “push” of colder air to arrive Wednesday night. Expect scattered showers in that timeframe, with some drizzle possible through the end of the week. The second cold front is slated to arrive Saturday, likely holding temperatures to the 30s as we start the day. While there is still MUCH to iron out in regards to the depth of this cold, we are monitoring the potential for a significant freeze as early as Saturday night into Valentines Day, potentially lasting through early next week. As of right now, we expect most precip potential to outpace the colder air, but we will keep you updated.

Monday: Mostly cloudy by afternoon. High: 73. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20-25mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low: 59. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possble. Low: 62. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

