77 Student-Athletes Land on Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

Texas A&M
Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M was represented by 77 student-athletes on the 2020 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Friday. This is the second-most honorees in school history for the fall semester, coming within one of last year’s record mark of 78. The 2020 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. “I am extremely proud and impressed by our student-athletes during this unique and challenging fall semester,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “They have continued to make academics a top priority and that speaks to their character and fortitude. Online learning has created many challenges, but our student-athletes and our Academic Center staff have adapted and excelled in every way.”

Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said, “”During these unprecedented times, Texas A&M student-athletes continue to thrive academically. The Center for Student-Athlete Services is very proud of our student-athletes academic accomplishments. By all academic standards, they are raising the bar. Our student-athletes academic success is a reflection of our entire athletics department’s commitment to academic excellence.”

The following criteria was followed:(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment

Texas A&M 2020 Fall SEC Honor Roll

Men’s Cross Country (9)

Juan Arcila – Finance

Colton Colonna – Materials Science & Engineering

Landon Duplessis – Biology

Daniel Garraway – Physics

Robert Holt – Political Science

Jackson Jett – Accounting

Kyle Johnson – Biology

Theodore Radtke – Mechanical Engineering

Harrison Tillman – Communication

Women’s Cross Country (13)

Rachel Bernardo – Psychology

Julia Black – Ag Communications & Journalism

Catalina Cerda – Human Resource Development

Emily Chastain – Business Honors

Carrie Fish – Marketing

Elizabeth Green – Accounting

Megan Hopper – Animal Science

Michala Janssen – Kinesiology

Deirdre Nelsen – Biomedical Engineering

Sarah Pia – Chemical Engineering

Grace Plain – Nutrition

Mary Rodriguez – Health

Abbey Santoro – Ag Communications & Journalism

Football (30)

Cagan Baldree – Homeland Security

Daniel Bushland – University Studies

Zachary Calzada – Supply Chain Management

Keldrick Carper – History

Nikolas Constantinou – University Studies

Galen Gallagher – Management

Carson Green – Construction Science

Kenyon Green – Recreation, Park & Tourism Sciences

Alan Guerrieri – Communication

Myles Jones – University Studies

Braeden Kobza – Business Honors

Brady Marek – Accounting

Reese Mason – Construction Science

Luke Matthews – Management

Ryan McCollum – Land Economics & Real Estate

Dan Moore – Finance

Jake Pagel – Sport Management

Cade Prendergast – Economics

Devin Price – Business Administration

Isaiah Raikes – Business Administration

Ryan Renick – Construction Management

McCrae Rutledge – Human Resource Management

Seth Small – Management

Blake Smith – Communication

Thomas Spann – University Studies

Colton Taylor – Financial Management

Dylan Taylor – Communication

Garrett Townsend – Sport Management

Braden White – Marketing

Dylan Wright – Recreation, Park & Tourism Sciences

Soccer (11)

Kendall Bates – Communication

Daria Britton – Health

Jordan Burbank – University Studies

Kate Colvin – Business Administration

Macie Kolb – Biomedical Sciences

Jimena Lopez  – Psychology

Addie McCain – Communication

Alexandra Russell – Communication

Karlina Sample – Telecommunication Media Studies

Katie Smith – Management

Taylor Ziemer – Political Science

Volleyball (14)

London Austin‐Roark – Sport Management

Karly Basham – Psychology

Madison Bowser – Sport Management

Camille Conner – Health

Lauren Davis – Business Administration

Morgan Davis – University Studies

Camryn Ennis – Animal Science

Allison Fields – Kinesiology

Ciera Hecht – Political Science

Hanna Larson – Psychology

Erica Lowery – Kinesiology

Mallory Talbert – Nutrition

Taylor Voss – Agricultural Economics

Melissa Walden – English

