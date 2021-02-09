After a foggy start, cooler air filters into most of the area today

Temperature forecast gets a touch complicated starting today! A cold front snuck into the northern portions of the area this morning, clearing out the fog and having folks north of OSR reaching for the extra layers. It now looks like that front will continue intruding south throughout the day, meaning we have likely already hit our high temperature for the day here in B/CS. Prep for a chilly finish in the 50s this afternoon, with a light shower or some patchy drizzle possible throughout the day. Farther south, the gulf airmass may win over, leaving some folks closer to Houston in the 60s and 70s today. We may see a very brief return of that gulf air Wednesday, with scattered showers likely throughout the day. The first big “push” of cool air arrives and moves through Thursday, likely bringing some light to moderate rain in spurts through the day. With this cold front, we will solidly return to winter, but it’s the front set to arrive in the middle of the weekend that could have us experiencing some cold we haven’t in a while.

We then turn to Saturday’s front. An arctic airmass arrives before we turn the page to Valentines Day, potentially thrusting us into the 20s by Sunday morning. At the worst, we may not return to above freezing until about Tuesday afternoon. While the depth and severity of this airmass may change as we get more consistent data, better to prepare for up to two full days below freezing through early next week. We will be monitoring a wintry precip chance with this artic air, but right now, large travel impacts are not expected. This will be a forecast to regularly check as we get closer to the end of the week.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 62, falling to the 50s. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. Low: 50. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain. High: 60. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with areas of light rain. Low: 43. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

