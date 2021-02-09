Aggieland Humane Society Founding Executive Director Kathy Bice announces retirement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Founding Executive Director of Aggieland Humane Society Kathy Bice announced her retirement Monday.

Bice has spent 40 years working to take care of animals and nearly three decades leading Aggieland Humane Society. When she founded the nonprofit in 1983 as the Brazos Animal Shelter, it was the first of its kind within 100 miles. She left the organization in 2003 to take other leadership roles in the industry in McKinney, Dallas, and San Antonio. She returned to resume her role with AHS in 2012.

”I’ve always wanted to meet new animals every day. What a great place to be,” Bice said. “I always wanted to save more animals, and every year we’ve been saving more pets, and that is very, very fulfilling.”

Under her leadership, the shelter implemented the “no-kill” equation, which saved thousands of lives. Bice also enabled the shelter to reach many additional milestones, including the launch of a Mobile Spay Neuter Unit and the French’s Feline TNR Community Cat Program.

“I’m proud of all the new programs we implemented to save more lives,” Bice said. “We have also grown the foster volunteer program exponentially. We were placing 300 to 500 pets in foster homes every year. When COVID hit, we placed over 800 pets into foster homes during the pandemic.”

Bice is very confident she’s leaving the organization in good hands moving forward. She says the community partnerships they’ve built over the years are one of the many reasons Aggieland Humane Society has a bright future.

“I’m feeling grateful to the community for getting us to where we are, which is strong and secure. We’re helping thousands of pets every year,” Bice said. “I really feel like our Aggieland Humane team is amazing, and it’s a good time to transition to new leadership.”

Bice will continue serving in her role until the fall, but she hopes to do a lot of gardening and grow vegetables once her retirement officially begins. She also wants to be a part-time consultant at some point down the road. Her replacement is yet to be determined.

