Alabama lawmaker files bill requiring national anthem to be played at schools

By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This week, state lawmakers will debate over a bill that would require Alabama public schools to play the national anthem at least once a week and at sporting events.

Senator Gerald Allen said requiring schools in the state to play the national anthem is about American history and patriotism. He added that so many students who aren’t involved in sports or after school activities don’t get a chance to hear the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

If passed, this bill would regulate that school boards across the state mandate how the national anthem be played in school once a week, whether that be through song or instrument.

Although the bill doesn’t state any students, or school staff would be disciplined for peacefully protesting it, some community members are still uneasy about the whole idea.

“Parents who object to it are going to appear unpatriotic, explain to me the benefits again in light of all the controversy surrounding the ‘Star-Spangled Banner,’” said Jerry Carter, former NAACP Tuscaloosa Co. Chapter President.

“The national anthem as we know it is very fitting and represents America very well because we are all Americans,” said Alabama Senator Gerald Allen.

Senator Allen said he believes they have the votes supporting the bill, to pass it. This Wednesday, it will go to committee for a second reading.

