AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Madison County teen kidnapped by her mother still missing, two children found safe

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities said two of the three children reported missing by Madison County law enforcement on Monday evening have been located safely.

An Amber Alert remains active for 16-year-old Emerald Green. Emerald is a white female with brown eyes and burgundy hair. She was last seen wearing a green “Friends” long sleeve shirt with light blue jeans.

Her mother, 45-year-old Sherri Lewing, is currently wanted on a charge of kidnapping.

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says 14-year-old Mysti Green and 11-day-old Paislee Gibson were found safe on Monday night in Nacogdoches County.

Anyone who might be able to assist in this effort is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755.

The following alert has been issued by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on behalf of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office regarding an investigation involving the unlawful taking/retention of children in their jurisdiction:

“On Monday, February 8, 2021, at approximately 3:24 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3700 blk of Post Oak Lane in North Zulch regarding a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies were able to determine that a woman forced her way into the residence and had removed 3 juveniles that she did not have legal custody of who had been placed there by state officials.

The children were then taken from that location by the suspect and the location and the well-being of the children are unknown at this time.

The suspect is identified as Sherri Lewing, a 45-year-old white female from Panola County in East Texas. The children that were unlawfully taken are identified as her 16-year-old daughter Emerald Green, her 14-year-old daughter Mysti Green, and her 11-day old grand-daughter Paislee Gibson.

These children had been removed from Lewing’s care and custody based on a presentation to a court in Panola County on February 3, 2021, that the court found that there was an immediate danger to the physical health and safety of the children involved.

Sherri Lewing is described as being 5′7″, with strawberry/blonde hair wearing a bright orange shirt and blue jeans. She left the scene with the children in a gold-colored Yukon with tinted windows with a partial LP of “NCN5”. It is believed that she may be going to the Houston area or Panola County, TX.

Emerald Green is described as a W/F with brown eyes and burgundy hair and was last seen wearing a green “Friends” long sleeve shirt with light blue jeans.

Mysti Green is described as a W/F with brown eyes and blonde hair wearing a green sweater and dark blue pants.

Paislee Gibson is described as being an 11-day old child with brown eyes and black hair and was wearing a purple and white onesie.

Anyone who might be able to assist in this effort is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755.”

