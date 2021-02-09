Advertisement

Baylor men postpone three more games due to COVID-19

(KOSA)
By Baylor Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas – Three Baylor men’s basketball games have been postponed due to the Big 12 Conference men’s basketball interruption guidelines, the Big 12 Conference office announced Monday. 

No. 2-ranked Baylor’s home games against Texas Tech (Feb. 13) and West Virginia (Feb. 18), as well as a road game at West Virginia (Feb. 15) have been postponed. The league previously announced postponed Baylor games at home against TCU (Feb. 6) and on the road at Oklahoma (Feb. 10). 

The Big 12 Conference will work with the schools to reschedule postponed games at a later date. Fans with tickets to postponed Baylor home games can use those tickets for make-up games when contests are rescheduled. Baylor is ranked No. 2 nationally after matching the best start in program history with a 17-0 mark, including a 9-0 record in Big 12 Conference play.

The Bears won 83-69 on the road at No. 6 Texas in their most recent game on Feb. 2. Follow @BaylorMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the year. 

BAYLOR MBB 2020-21 UPDATED HOME SCHEDULE

Dec. 9 – Baylor 83, SFA 52

Dec. 21 – Baylor 99, UAPB 42

Dec. 29 – Baylor 93, Central Arkansas 56

Dec. 30 – Baylor 105, Alcorn State 76

Jan. 6 – Baylor 71, Oklahoma 61

Jan. 18 – Baylor 77, Kansas 69

Jan. 27 – Baylor 107, Kansas State 59

Jan. 30 – Baylor 84, Auburn 72

Feb. 20 – Oklahoma State (3/5 pm)

Feb. 23 – Iowa State (7 pm)

TBD – vs. Texas (rescheduled from Dec. 13)

TBD – vs. TCU (rescheduled from Feb. 6)

TBD – vs. Texas Tech (rescheduled from Feb. 13)

TBD – vs. West Virginia (rescheduled from Jan. 12 and Feb. 18)

POSTPONED GAMES

Dec. 13 – vs. Texas

Feb. 6 – vs. TCU

Feb. 10 – at Oklahoma

Feb. 13 – vs. Texas Tech

Feb. 15 – at West Virginia

Feb. 18 – vs. West Virginia (originally Jan. 12)

Most Read

The suspect is identified as Sherri Lewing, a 45-year-old white female from Panola County in...
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Madison County teen kidnapped by her mother still missing, two children found safe
A groundbreaking event is slated for later this month.
New Chick-fil-A in Bryan scheduled to be open this summer
Farm fresh ingredients
EXCLUSIVE: New BCS Italian restaurant focuses on fresh ingredients and local roots
Celeste Perez, 26
Passenger in officer-involved shooting released after bond reduced
COVID in Context: Dr. Sullivan weighs in
COVID in Context: Dr. Sullivan weighs in on when Brazos County will see vaccine’s effects

Latest News

Rhoades returns to Cameron for a second stint as the Yoemen head football coach
Rhoades returns to Cameron for a second stint as the Yoemen head football coach
Rio Grande Valley coach Lew Hill dies day after final game
Rio Grande Valley coach Lew Hill dies day after final game
Cameron Yoe Head Football Coach Rick Rhoades during the 2015 3A state championship game against...
Rhoades returns to Cameron for a second stint as the Yoemen head football coach
UTRGV Head Men's Basketball Coach Lew Hill during a game against Texas A&M
Rio Grande Valley coach Lew Hill dies day after final game
Charlie Krueger, a member of the Texas A&M Athletics and National Football Foundation Halls of...
Hall of Famer Charlie Krueger passes away