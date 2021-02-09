Burleson County COVID-19 numbers skewed by backlog

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A recent report from the New York Times says Burleson County has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the nation, but local officials say the numbers are misleading due to a backlog.

The New York Times report shows Burleson County has the second highest number of recent cases per resident in the entire nation. It’s also the highest in Texas. Judge Keith Schroeder says the high numbers are coming from a backlog of cases reported by the state. On February 1, 665 cases were reported in Burleson County.

“We don’t know how far back because they back dated all those cases, so when they backdate those cases, it’s hard for us to determine exactly how many cases and from what time period,” said Judge Schroeder.

Judge Schroeder says they’re just not seeing that high of an increase.

“We’re looking at hospitalizations and those indicators, we’re not seeing it,” he said.

The backlog for reported numbers does make it harder to determine how the county is doing.

“It’s a little frustrating on our end. We felt like everything was kind of steady, you know not good, and we were actually seeing less of a spike than a lot of the counties surrounding us at that time. But apparently we were seeing the same spike but it wasn’t indicated by the numbers,” said Schroeder.

Other counties in the Brazos Valley have also seen a spike in cases because of the backlog. A spokesperson for DSHS said the backlog started during the holidays, but it shouldn’t happen again. The state says it has new database technology in place to make the process more efficient moving forward.

